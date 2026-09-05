Liberia: CSA, Nasscorp Prepare Workers for Retirement

By Lewis S. Teh

MONROVIA, Liberia, September 4, 2026: The Civil Service Agency (CSA), in collaboration with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), has begun preparations for a nationwide pre-retirement counselling and data collection exercise targeting public employees approaching retirement.

The exercise, scheduled to run from September 14 to October 10, 2026, is intended to identify and validate employees nearing retirement while providing them with information and counselling to facilitate their transition from active public service.

Ahead of the nationwide rollout, the CSA, through its Welfare Services Division, convened a two-day awareness session at its EJS Ministerial Complex headquarters in Congo Town.

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The session brought together Human Resource directors and managers from 109 government spending entities to familiarize them with the objectives, procedures and responsibilities associated with the exercise.

Speaking at the opening, CSA Acting Director-General Edwin K. Jallah stressed that retirement should be regarded as an honorable transition rather than a punishment for public servants who have dedicated years of service to the country.

"Retirement should not be like a punishment," Jallah said.

He said employees approaching retirement are individuals who have contributed to the growth and development of Liberia's public service and should therefore be given the necessary assistance to transition from active service with dignity.

Jallah urged Human Resource directors and managers to ensure that retirement policies and procedures are properly implemented across government institutions.

He reminded HR practitioners that the retirement systems being established and strengthened today would eventually affect them and other public servants when they reach retirement age.

CSA Welfare Services Division Director Rufus Johnson also stressed the importance of early preparation and counselling for employees approaching retirement.

Johnson said the CSA, as the central human resource management institution of the Government of Liberia, has a responsibility to ensure that public servants are adequately prepared before leaving active service.

According to officials, the nationwide exercise will also seek to improve the accuracy of employment and social security contribution records to help ensure that eligible retirees receive benefits to which they are entitled.

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The CSA and NASSCORP said they will work with government spending entities to identify employees approaching retirement, validate their records and provide relevant information on retirement procedures and benefits.

Officials said the exercise is intended to address challenges that can arise when employees reach retirement without adequate preparation or when discrepancies in employment and contribution records delay the processing of benefits.

The agencies said strengthening coordination between Human Resource departments, the CSA and NASSCORP will help improve retirement planning and facilitate a smoother transition for affected public servants.

The nationwide pre-retirement counselling and data collection exercise is expected to conclude on October 10.