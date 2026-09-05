Liberia: AML High School Scores 100 Percent in Wassce

- All 41 Candidates Pass for Second Straight Year

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) High School has recorded a 100% pass rate in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with all 41 candidates presented by the school successfully passing the examination.

The results, released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia, mark the second consecutive year that the school has recorded a 100% pass rate.

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AML High School also achieved a 100% pass rate during the 2024-2025 academic year, making the latest results a continuation of the school's recent strong performance in the regional examination.

AML Head of Social Services Charlesetta Harris Peters attributed the results to the combined efforts of students, teachers, administrators, parents and the company's management.

"This outstanding performance demonstrates AML's continued commitment to providing quality education for the dependents of its employees and children from surrounding communities," Peters said.

"We are extremely proud of our students and grateful to the teachers, administrators, parents and management whose collective efforts contributed to this success."

According to Peters, the students' performance resulted from sustained preparation, classroom instruction, school leadership and support from parents and guardians.

The company said its education program places emphasis on teacher training, administrative development and improved instructional practices as part of efforts to strengthen learning outcomes within its school system.

AML said investments in teacher development are intended to improve lesson delivery, classroom management, student assessment and preparation for national and regional examinations.

The company also supports training for school administrators aimed at strengthening academic planning, performance monitoring and management of educational programs.

According to AML, the approach forms part of its broader investment in education and human-resource development in communities surrounding its operations.

Peters said the latest WASSCE results provide the 41 graduates with an opportunity to pursue higher education, technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship, and other career development opportunities.

The company said the consecutive 100% pass rates also demonstrate the importance of collaboration among students, teachers, administrators and families in improving academic performance.

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AML congratulated the graduating class on its performance and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting education, professional training and skills development.

The company said it will continue investing in educational programs to develop young Liberians and strengthen human capacity in its operational communities.