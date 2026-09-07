Nigerian Stocks Gain 2.36% As FTSE Return Drives Buying

Nigerian stocks rose for a second week as investors increased positions ahead of the country's return to FTSE Russell's Frontier Market classification. The NGX All-Share Index gained 2.36% to 246,992.44 points in the week ended September 4, from 241,298.47 a week earlier. Market capitalisation increased by about ₦3.72 trillion to ₦159.54 trillion, while the index's 2026 return reached 58.72%.

Trading also increased. Investors exchanged 4.36 billion shares worth ₦210.33 billion in 223,284 deals, compared with 2.51 billion shares worth ₦123.22 billion the previous week. Financial services accounted for 82.10% of volume. Fortis Global Insurance, United Bank for Africa and Access Holdings together represented 52.46% of shares traded.

Gains spread across the market, with 56 stocks advancing and 35 declining. Royal Exchange led with a 25% increase to ₦1.10, followed by Champion Breweries at 20.10% and Nigerian Breweries at 18.80%. Beta Glass recorded the largest decline, falling 17.38% to ₦465.

Oil and gas led sector performance with a 9.10% gain, supported by Seplat Energy, Oando and Aradel Holdings. Banking rose 3.58%, insurance gained 3.85% and consumer goods advanced 3.52%. Industrial goods fell 0.35%. Among larger stocks, Seplat gained 10%, Zenith Bank rose 6.3%, MTN Nigeria added 5% and First HoldCo increased 3.4%.

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The rally comes before Nigeria's September 21 return to FTSE Russell's Frontier Market status. FTSE has identified 31 Nigerian companies for its Frontier Index Series, including 10 large-cap stocks. The change could increase attention from global funds that track or benchmark against frontier-market indices.

Key Takeaways

The latest rally shows that investors are positioning for more than short-term price gains. Nigeria's return to FTSE Frontier status gives the market a date around which global funds may need to adjust portfolios, while 31 Nigerian companies are set to enter the index series. That can support demand, especially for larger and more liquid stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, GTCO, Dangote Cement and First HoldCo. The week's trading data also show that interest is broadening: 56 stocks gained compared with 24 the previous week, and transaction value rose more than 70%. Still, much of the activity remains concentrated in financial stocks, while a small number of companies account for a large share of volume. The sector moves also matter. Oil and gas rose 9.10%, while banking, insurance and consumer goods all gained more than 3%, showing that the rally is not limited to one part of the market. The next test comes after September 21. If foreign participation rises, the NGX could see more liquidity and support for large stocks. If flows are smaller than expected, investors may shift attention back to earnings, dividends and valuations after a 58.72% year-to-date gain.