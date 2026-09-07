Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Suspends Schools Board Boss

7 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Dankano

The Adamawa State Government has announced the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the state's Post Primary Schools Management Board, PPSM, Mr Birsan Penuel, over alleged irregularities in the discharge of his official tasks.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, disclosed the suspension on Sunday in Yola, stressing that the suspension is to allow for a thorough investigation in the matter.

Wonosikou explained further that, in the interim, the most senior director in the Board has been directed to take over its affairs and ensure the uninterrupted continuation of its activities.

He said, "This administration remains committed to sanitising and repositioning the education sector for improved service delivery.

"The measures put in place by this administration over the last seven years, including the massive recruitment of qualified teachers, rehabilitation and construction of classrooms, provision of instructional materials, and regular payment of salaries and allowances, have helped reverse the negative trends that once bedevilled the sector."

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