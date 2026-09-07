Nigeria: NDLEA Busts Drug-Laden Fuel Tanker, Recovers 2m Opioid Pills

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 20,000-litre fuel tanker fitted with a concealed compartment containing 2,145kg of cannabis and recovered more than two million pills of opioids in coordinated operations.

The agency also arrested a convicted cocaine trafficker who allegedly returned to the illicit drug trade after serving a five-year jail term, while large consignments of tramadol, methamphetamine, cocaine, codeine and other psychotropic substances were seized in Lagos, Adamawa, Ondo, Kaduna, Bauchi, Ekiti, Kogi, Taraba and Enugu states.

The NDLEA, in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the operations were conducted during the past week as part of its intensified War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

In Lagos, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) arrested 34-year-old Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu, who allegedly masterminded an illicit drug shipment intercepted on July 31.

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The 1.2kg cocaine consignment, concealed in phone chargers and destined for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was intercepted at a courier company in Lagos.

According to the agency, Ebubechukwu was arrested during a sting operation at Article Market, opposite Trade Fair Market, Ojo, Lagos, on Friday, September 4, while allegedly posing as a herbal tea businessman.

The suspect reportedly admitted masterminding previous drug shipments and said he discarded his telephone SIM card after learning that his latest consignment had been intercepted.

The NDLEA said its investigation also established that the suspect was not new to the agency.

He was first arrested in 2011 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after allegedly ingesting 900 grammes of cocaine and 130 grammes of heroin while attempting to travel to Austria.

He was prosecuted and sentenced to five years in prison before allegedly changing his name and returning to the illicit drug trade.

A search of his residence at Ejigbo, Lagos, led to the recovery of phone chargers similar to those allegedly used to conceal the intercepted cocaine, with their internal components removed to create space for drugs.

Also in Lagos, NDLEA operatives at the airport recovered 966,200 tablets of Tramadol 225mg, valued at more than N1.1 billion, concealed among thrift trousers in a 21-carton consignment from Pakistan.

They also recovered 57.8kg of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis valued at more than N173 million, concealed in cartons of disposable hand gloves in a shipment from Singapore.

The consignment had remained unclaimed for weeks before a joint examination by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies.

In Ondo State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 20,000-litre fuel tanker, marked MKA 960 XC, along the Akoko/Lokoja Expressway on Friday.

The driver reportedly refused to stop when flagged down before abandoning the tanker at a church premises in Ugbe Akoko and fleeing into the bush.

A search of the vehicle revealed a concealed compartment containing 165 bags of cannabis weighing 2,145kg, alongside its legitimate fuel cargo destined for Jos, Plateau State.

At the Lagos seaport, the agency also intercepted 598.08kg of cannabis-laced cookies and gummies packed in 890 packets inside a 40-foot container.

The seizure was linked to three suspects--Yashim Dauji, Larry Ifeanyi and Joseph Moji--who were earlier arrested over the seizure of 842.54kg of cannabis-laced cookies at the Tincan Port.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA operatives recovered 864,000 opioid pills, particularly tramadol, from a residence linked to a fleeing suspect, Patrick KC Frank, whose Honda Civic allegedly rammed an NDLEA patrol vehicle before he escaped.

Another suspect, Calistus Ebubechukwu, 35, described by the agency as a major methamphetamine supplier from Lagos to Mubi and Michika, was arrested with 2kg of the substance.

In another operation at Namtari checkpoint in Mubi, operatives intercepted one Attahiru Hussaini with a large consignment of tramadol and other opioids concealed in a soap-laden Ford Galaxy bus.

In Lagos, the agency recovered 2,386.9kg of cannabis, 350 grammes of cocaine, more than 100kg of assorted grades of tramadol, 9.7 litres of codeine syrup and 4kg of Rohypnol at Gbaji.

Two suspects, Damilare Francis and Emeh Emmanuel, were also arrested with 720kg of cannabis at Agbara.

In Kogi State, three suspects--Saidu Mustapha, 35; Zaharadeen Salisu, 29; and AbdulSalam Abdullahi, 25--were arrested with 636kg of cannabis concealed in chicken manure aboard a bus travelling from Owo, Ondo State, to Jos.

In Taraba, NDLEA operatives arrested 58-year-old Kelechi Unachukwu along Zaki-Biam Road, Wukari, with more than 109kg of assorted controlled medicines, including tramadol, diazepam, pentazocine, phenobarbital, nitrazepam, bromazepam and pregabalin.

The suspect was allegedly transporting the drugs from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Yola, Adamawa State.

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In Kaduna, operatives intercepted a truck loaded with bags of cement along the Zaria-Kano Expressway and recovered 1,179kg of skunk.

A follow-up operation in Bauchi led to the arrest of Hamza Dahiru, 25, following the seizure of 322.5kg of cannabis at Deba town in Gombe State.

Similarly, two suspects, Chuks Alex, 50, and Asafa Adekunle, 35, were arrested in Ekiti after operatives uncovered and destroyed a four-hectare cannabis farm in Efon-Alaaye forest.

The operation also led to the recovery of 117kg of already-harvested skunk.

In Enugu, a 20-year-old suspect, Obinna David, was arrested at Ugbema Junction with 40,590 capsules of tramadol.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA said its commands and formations across the country continued with WADA sensitisation programmes in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers and men involved in the operations for what he described as professionalism and intelligence-driven efforts.

Editor' note: This picture was used for illustration