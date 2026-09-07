Namibia: Malaria Claims 122 Lives As Cases Spike to 122,000

Namibia has recorded 122 malaria deaths and 122 612 confirmed cases so far this year.

This is as the government prepares to spray 1.2 million households in malaria-prone regions.

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao announced these figures at the launch of the 2026 indoor residual spraying campaign at Divundu yesterday.

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Of the confirmed cases, 99 078 were contracted locally, while 23 354 were imported. Luvindao said a total of 9 956 people have been admitted to hospital with malaria.

The Kavango East region has recorded 37 488 cases, accounting for 30.6% of the country's total. The region has also recorded 22 malaria deaths.

Luvindao said malaria remains present in 10 of Namibia's 14 regions - the Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Kunene, Oshikoto, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions.

She said the government has reviewed its malaria programme following the rise in cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

Roll Back Malaria, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and the World Health Organisation took part in the review.

According to her, the review found that Namibia's malaria surveillance and diagnosis systems were working, with all suspected cases at public health facilities being tested.

However, Luvindao said the review found problems with the planning and implementation of malaria prevention programmes.

She said indoor spraying has remained below the World Health Organisation's minimum target of 85%.

The review also found gaps in the distribution and use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, the management of mosquito breeding sites and mosquito monitoring.

The high number of malaria cases has created a backlog in investigations of individual cases. Gaps were identified in quality control and the supervision of community health workers.

Luvindao said the ministry has since adjusted its approach to focus more resources on areas with high malaria transmission, while full investigations of individual cases will focus on areas with lower transmission.

She said the ministry plans to work more closely with Angola, Zambia and Botswana to address malaria cases entering Namibia from neighbouring countries.