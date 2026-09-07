Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Appoints New Emir of Gumel

Mr Lawan succeeds his late father, Ahmed Muhammad-Sani, who passed away on Thursday, 3 September after a 46-year reign on the throne.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has approved the appointment of Lawan Muhammad-Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel.

The appointee succeeds his late father, Ahmed Muhammad-Sani, who passed away on Thursday, 3 September, after a 46-year reign on the throne.

The appointment was announced in a formal press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim.

According to the state government, Governor Namadi approved the appointment following the recommendations of both the Gumel Emirate Council Kingmakers--chaired by the Wazirin Gumel, Adamu Nasoro--and the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs, comprising the Emirs of Hadejia, Kazaure, Ringim, and Dutse.

Until his ascension to the throne, the new monarch held the traditional title of Chiroman Gumel and served as the Director of Cyber Security at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Governor Namadi commended the kingmakers and the council of chiefs for their guidance during the selection process and wished the newly appointed emir a peaceful, successful, and impactful reign in service to the Gumel Emirate and the nation.