Nigeria: Gerard Evicted From BBNaija Season 11

6 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Gerard has been evicted from the reality TV show, bringing the latest round of exits in the 'Show Ya Sef' house to an end.

Gerard's eviction was announced during the live eviction show on Sunday as the competition enters another stage.

He was among 15 housemates nominated for possible eviction in the sixth week of the competition.

Gerard's exit follows the evictions of Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex and Goddessa. Neche also left the competition voluntarily.

The latest eviction leaves the remaining housemates to battle for the grand prize as the season progresses towards its final stages.

Gerard had featured prominently in the competition, including coming close to winning the Head of House title on several occasions. He was beaten by Abi in the final round of the Week Six Head of House challenge.

The 'Everything Is For The Taking' edition premiered on July 26, 2026, with 24 housemates competing for a ₦160 million grand prize.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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