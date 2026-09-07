Sierra Leone: Ex-Sierra Leone President Returns Home From Nigeria After Treason Case Discontinued

Mr Koroma fled to Nigeria in January 2024 after a high court in Sierra Leone allowed him to travel on medical grounds despite being charged with treason

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has returned to his country after spending more than two years in Nigeria, following the withdrawal of criminal proceedings against him.

Mr Koroma, who was exiled for two and a half years, departed Nigeria for Freetown on Sunday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan announced his departure in a post shared on X.

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Mr Jonathan said, "This morning, I had the pleasure of seeing off my dear friend and brother, His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma, as he begins his journey home to Sierra Leone.

"Nigeria was his home away from home for over two years, and I am grateful we could offer friendship, support, and solidarity during that period.

"Working quietly with others, we encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return. As we say farewell today, I am particularly happy that he is returning home to Freetown."

Mr Koroma fled to Nigeria in January 2024 after a high court in Sierra Leone allowed him to travel on medical grounds despite being charged with treason.

He was indicted for his alleged role in a 2023 failed military attempt to topple the government led by Julius Bio.

The former president, who ruled Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018, denied involvement in the November 2023 coup attempt, which saw gunmen attack military barracks and a prison, freeing about 2,200 inmates and leaving more than 20 people dead.

The decision came amid fears that his indictment could worsen tensions over the disputed 2023 election, in which President Julius Maada Bio won a second term.

Mr Koroma arrived in a presidential plane and was welcomed by several Nigerian officials.

However, Mr Koroma's lawyers have called the charges "trumped up" and part of a political vendetta.

Sierra Leone discontinued the criminal proceedings against Mr Koroma in July. The decision ended a high-profile treason case that placed the former leader at the centre of a national security investigation.

In a public notice, the country's Attorney-General, Alpha Sasay, stated that the criminal proceedings against Koroma had been discontinued and that the matter had been removed from the court's docket.

The notice also confirmed that Koroma's bail conditions had ended with immediate effect.

Mr Sasay, however, did not explain why the case was discontinued.