Nigeria: Police Warn Against Unauthorised Drones in Plateau

The police say the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the agency authorised to issue permits and approvals for drone operations in Nigeria

The Plateau State Police Command has warned individuals and corporate organisations against operating drones without the required approvals.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said offenders risk arrest, confiscation of their equipment and prosecution.

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Mr Alabo said the warning was necessary to strengthen security, protect critical infrastructure and ensure compliance with regulations governing the operation of uncrewed aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, in the state.

He said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is the agency authorised to issue permits and approvals for drone operations in Nigeria.

The command said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, particularly Part 17 on remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), require operators to obtain approval and have an approved security programme before conducting drone operations.

According to the police, operators are also required to submit their security programmes before operations, including details of proposed flight locations, schedules and safety measures.

The command warned that drones must not be used for unlawful activities, including the transportation of unauthorised cargo, weapons or explosives.

It also cautioned against operating drones in ways that could cause death, serious bodily injury, damage to property or the environment, or endanger public safety.

The police urged drone operators to comply with established safety protocols, including maintaining visual contact with their drones, observing approved flight altitudes and avoiding restricted and no-fly zones.

The command further warned that unauthorised drone operations that invade people's privacy could amount to harassment, intimidation, trespass or conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

"The Command hereby cautions individuals and corporate bodies against illegal drone operations and advises them to comply with extant regulations," Mr Alabo said.

The command said it would work with other security agencies to enforce the regulations by arresting offenders, impounding drones operated in violation of the rules and prosecuting those found culpable.

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It urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious drone activities to the nearest police station or the command's control room.

The police said it would not allow Plateau's airspace to become "a theatre of lawlessness" capable of compromising public safety and security.