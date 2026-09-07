Tanzania: Hafidh Ameir Hassan - Tanzanians Mourn the Death of Dr Samia's Husband

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Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.
7 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VICE-President Deogratius Ndejembi has announced the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Ndejembi said Hafidh died today, September 7, 2026, at around 8:00am at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for a heart-related illness.

In his condolence message, the Vice-President extended his sympathy to President Samia, the bereaved family, relatives, friends and Tanzanians following the death.

He said funeral arrangements were underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.

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