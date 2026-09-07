Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Husband Dies

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.

Nairobi — Tanzania is mourning the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who died on Monday morning while receiving treatment in Zanzibar.

Tanzania Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced the death, saying Hafidh died at around 8:00am on September 7, 2026, at Mlimani Mzena Memorial Hospital.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Honorable Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan," Ndejembi said.

The Vice President said Hafidh had been receiving treatment for a heart condition before his death.

"I offer my deepest condolences to Her Excellency the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians during this time of mourning," Ndejembi said.

According to the Vice President, burial arrangements are already underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.