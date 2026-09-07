Liberia: Fallah Flexes Nimbo's Political Muscle

GBARNGA — Deputy House Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has warned the ruling Unity Party and its political allies against underestimating the National Independent Movement for Boakai (NIMBO), declaring that the movement has the political strength to become a registered party if it chooses.

Fallah made the assertion at a strategic retreat of the Unity Party Legislative Caucus and its political allies in Gbarnga, where Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung separately urged elected officials to place national peace and stability above partisan political interests.

The one-day retreat, held Saturday under the theme, "Fostering Legislative Caucus Solidarity Towards 2029," brought together members of the Unity Party's 55th Legislature Caucus, allied political parties and movements to discuss legislative coordination, political solidarity and preparations ahead of the 2029 elections.

Fallah, who is the vision bearer of NIMBO, cautioned Unity Party officials and other allies against viewing the movement as politically weak or dependent simply because it has chosen to work with the ruling establishment.

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"If you have a reason, talking to the Unity Party, to see NIMBO otherwise, I would ask you colleagues to rethink," Fallah told participants.

He said NIMBO possesses the organizational capacity to become a fully registered political party but has instead chosen to collaborate with the Unity Party and support President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

"NIMBO has the capacity to register at any given time to be a political institution of our country," Fallah declared.

He suggested that the movement's political strength would become more evident as the country moves toward the 2029 presidential and legislative elections.

"You will get to know, in the not-too-distant future," he warned.

Despite the pointed remarks, Fallah reaffirmed NIMBO's commitment to the governing alliance, acknowledging that disagreements are inevitable among political partners.

"We will have our disagreements, but our disagreements are always controlled and managed," he said.

Fallah called on the Unity Party to recognize NIMBO as an integral partner and ensure that the movement is included in major political discussions and decisions involving the governing alliance.

"We want you to see us as an integral part of whatever the ruling party is doing," he emphasized.

His comments came amid broader discussions about unity within the ruling political establishment as the Boakai administration approaches the midpoint of its six-year term.

The retreat also comes amid political debate sparked by recent remarks from Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole concerning the arrest and prosecution of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

Vice President Koung, meanwhile, urged lawmakers and political leaders at the retreat not to allow political differences to undermine Liberia's peace and stability.

"It is incumbent upon us, elected officials, both in the Legislature and the Executive, to keep the country safe and stable," Koung said.

The Vice President said he attended the retreat on behalf of President Boakai and himself, primarily to listen to concerns and recommendations from members of the governing alliance and convey the outcome to the President.

Koung also urged lawmakers to draw on their collective political and professional experiences in addressing the country's challenges.

"There is no stupid person in the Legislature. To convince over 600,000 people of different backgrounds and disciplines requires wisdom and a great deal of knowledge that must be tapped by others," he said.

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Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr. also called for unity, transparency and commitment among members of the Unity Party Legislative Caucus and allied political organizations as they work toward securing a second term for President Boakai in 2029.

Moye warned that internal divisions could weaken the governing alliance and undermine its political strength across the country.

He said the alliance's success would depend on teamwork, mutual respect and ensuring that the concerns of its various political partners are addressed.

The Gbarnga retreat forms part of efforts by the Unity Party and its allies to strengthen legislative coordination and consolidate their political base ahead of 2029.

However, Fallah's call for greater recognition of NIMBO highlights questions over the influence and positioning of individual groups within the governing alliance as preparations for the next electoral cycle gradually take shape.