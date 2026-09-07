Liberia: Boakai Eulogizes Veteran Pilot, Captain Moses K. Weefur

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has paid a moving tribute to the late Flight Captain Moses K. Weefur Jr., describing his passing as a profound loss to Liberia's aviation sector.

Speaking during funeral rites for the late Captain Weefur, held at the Providence Baptist Church on Ashmum Street, President Boakai averred that Captain Weefur Jr., whose professional career spanned more than five decades, contributed significantly to the development of Liberia's aviation sector and public institutions.

"We have lost a committed Liberian whose career was defined by dedication, discipline to the aviation sector," the President remarked, recalling that the late seasoned Flight Captain served in several senior capacities during his distinguished career, most recently as Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), where he brought decades of experience in flight operations, aviation management and safety to the advancement of Liberia's aviation sector.

Captain Weefur also served as Presidential Pilot and Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Airwing under the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, where he was entrusted with the operation of VIP and presidential aircraft.

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His professional journey further included senior assignments with Liberia's aviation institutions, including the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority and Air Liberia, as well as aviation organizations in Nigeria and the United States. His extensive experience in flight operations, technical administration and aviation safety earned him recognition as one of Liberia's accomplished aviation professionals.

Beyond his professional accomplishments in his service to the country, Captain Weefur's passing carries a deeply personal meaning for President Boakai. The two shared a friendship that began during their formative years at the College of West Africa, where they were high school classmates and dormitory mates.

Reflecting on their days, President Boakai said, "He was a friend with whom I shared some of the formative years of my life, and his passing is therefore a deeply personal loss," recalling a friendship that endured for decades.

Captain Moses K. Weefur Jr. died on August 5, 2026, at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of more than five decades of service to Liberia and the aviation profession.