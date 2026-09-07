Ghana: 1 Dies As Security Team Recovers Ak-47 in Binduri

A joint security operation in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man and the retrieval of an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition.

The operation, conducted by the Upper East Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Military, followed recent shooting incidents and other firearm-related offences recorded in the district.

The deceased, Isaka Sabani, alias "Culture", sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and subsequently died.

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According to the Police, the weapon and ammunition were retrieved from the suspect.

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Preliminary investigations have established that Sabani was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and unlawful discharge of firearms case reported at the Bawku Police Station on August 28, 2026.

He was also suspected to have been involved in shooting incidents recorded at Agenda 111, Aniisi and Gumyoko in the Binduri District on August 29, 30 and 31, respectively.

The Police said the operation was part of efforts by the security agencies to deal with the recent spate of firearm-related incidents in the area.

The Upper East Regional Police Command said it would continue to collaborate with the Military, other sister security agencies and stakeholders to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and bring them to justice.

It further assured residents of its commitment to maintaining security, law and order in the region.BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

A joint security operation in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man and the retrieval of an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition.

The operation, conducted by the Upper East Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Military, followed recent shooting incidents and other firearm-related offences recorded in the district.

The deceased, Isaka Sabani, alias "Culture", sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and subsequently died.

According to the Police, the weapon and ammunition were retrieved from the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have established that Sabani was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and unlawful discharge of firearms case reported at the Bawku Police Station on August 28, 2026.

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He was also suspected to have been involved in shooting incidents recorded at Agenda 111, Aniisi and Gumyoko in the Binduri District on August 29, 30 and 31, respectively.

The Police said the operation was part of efforts by the security agencies to deal with the recent spate of firearm-related incidents in the area.

The Upper East Regional Police Command said it would continue to collaborate with the Military, other sister security agencies and stakeholders to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and bring them to justice.

It further assured residents of its commitment to maintaining security, law and order in the region.