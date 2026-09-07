Ghana: Investors Drive Gse to 72 Percent Year-to-Date Gain

The equities market maintained its strong performance through August 2026, with the benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) rising 71.90 per cent year-to-date, as trading activity continued to gather momentum.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also recorded a substantial 70.09 per cent year-to-date gain, reflecting the broad-based strength of listed equities during the period.

Trading activity expanded sharply, with 133,867 transactions recorded, representing a 323.86 per cent increase over the same period last year.

For the month, investors traded 50.99 million shares valued at GH¢210.73 million, representing increases of 11.10 per cent in volume and 3.48 per cent in value compared with August 2025.

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The cumulative January-to-August figures were even stronger, with 953.33 million shares changing hands, valued at GH¢4.78 billion.

This represented year-on-year increases of 71.76 per cent in volume and 66.62 per cent in value.

The month's gains were led by Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC, whose share price surged 313.6 per cent, followed by Digicut Production & Advertising PLC, which gained 211.1 per cent.

Hords PLC rose 125.6 per cent, while Unilever Ghana PLC advanced 35.6 per cent.

Other notable gainers included Clydestone (Ghana) PLC at 25.9 per cent, Cocoa Processing Company PLC at 17.6 per cent and Meridian-Marshalls Holdings Company at 9.1 per cent.

At the other end of the market, Enterprise Group PLC was the biggest decliner, falling 33.1 per cent, followed by Atlantic Lithium Ltd., which lost 15.2 per cent.

Societe Generale Ghana PLC declined 12.1 per cent, Cal Bank PLC 11.4 per cent and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC 10.2 per cent.

Despite the strong equity performance, market capitalisation at the end of August stood at GH¢285.58 billion, compared with GH¢292.51 billion a year earlier.

Activity was also robust on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), where total trading volume for August reached GH¢48.99 billion, more than double the GH¢23.92 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

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The figure represented a 104.77 per cent year-on-year increase.

Government notes and bonds accounted for 52.77 per cent of the month's volume, Treasury Bills 45.98 per cent and corporate bonds 1.25 per cent.

Cumulative fixed-income trading for January to August also reached GH¢304.77 billion, representing a 100.41 per cent increase over the GH¢152.07 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The month also saw Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC become the first oil marketing company in Ghana to list a corporate bond on the GFIM, under its GH¢200 million Note Issuance Programme.

The GSE also launched an upgraded Sustainability Disclosure Guidance Manual, designed to align corporate sustainability reporting with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 requirements while retaining relevance to local regulatory expectations.