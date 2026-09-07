Liberia: World Bank Puts Govt's Public Finances Under Microscope

Liberia's ability to raise more domestic revenue, control public spending and turn scarce government resources into meaningful development is coming under renewed scrutiny as the World Bank prepares to launch a major review of the country's public finances.

The Liberia Public Finance Review 2026, titled "From Stabilization to Fiscal Transformation," is expected to be officially launched Monday, September 7, at Monrovia City Hall, bringing into focus the fiscal challenges confronting the government as it seeks to finance its development priorities while maintaining economic stability.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen is expected to officially launch the review, with Minister of Finance and Development Planning Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan attending the ceremony.

Muhammad Waheed, Senior Country Economist at the World Bank Liberia office, is expected to present the review under the theme, "From Stabilization to Fiscal Transformation."

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The review comes at a critical juncture for Liberia. Although the country has recorded improvements in its fiscal position and economic performance, the World Bank says the gains have yet to translate into sufficient fiscal space for productive public investment and stronger development outcomes.

At the heart of the review is a question that has confronted successive Liberian governments: how can the country mobilize enough domestic resources to finance its development ambitions while ensuring that public money is spent efficiently and delivers tangible benefits to citizens?

The World Bank's Public Finance Review is designed to provide an in-depth assessment of the efficiency and effectiveness of a country's fiscal policy, while identifying reforms that can strengthen revenue mobilization, improve public expenditure and enhance public financial management.

For Liberia, the timing of the assessment is significant.

The country's economy expanded by 5.1 percent in 2025, according to World Bank data, driven largely by a strong rebound in mining alongside continued growth in services and agriculture.

Liberia's overall fiscal deficit also narrowed from 2.0 percent of GDP in 2024 to 1.1 percent in 2025, while the primary balance shifted from a deficit of 1.0 percent of GDP to a surplus of 0.2 percent.

Public debt similarly declined from 57.2 percent of GDP in 2024 to 54.6 percent in 2025.

But behind those improvements remains a difficult fiscal reality: Liberia still needs substantially greater resources to address its infrastructure deficit, improve public services and invest in human capital.

The World Bank's latest assessment therefore shifts the conversation from simply stabilizing Liberia's finances to determining how those finances can be transformed into a stronger foundation for sustainable and inclusive development.

Domestic revenue mobilization is expected to be a major component of that discussion.

Liberia remains heavily dependent on domestic tax and other government revenues to finance its recurrent expenditures, while significant development investments have historically depended on external financing.

That dependence has become increasingly challenging as external development assistance faces competing demands globally, placing greater pressure on the government to strengthen its own revenue base.

In June 2026, the World Bank approved US$55.8 million in financing under Liberia's second Resilient and Inclusive Growth Development Policy Financing, with reforms targeting resource mobilization, public financial management, transparency, accountability, procurement and expenditure management.

The financing reflected the Bank's continuing emphasis on strengthening Liberia's fiscal institutions and improving the management of public resources.

The Public Finance Review is expected to build on those efforts by providing broader analysis and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the country's fiscal framework.

The issue of public investment is also central to Liberia's fiscal challenge.

An IMF analysis published in 2025 found that Liberia's public investment remained insufficient to close major infrastructure gaps, despite total public investment averaging about 6.5 percent of GDP between 2021 and 2024. The analysis noted that on-budget capital spending was less than one percent of GDP during the same period.

The IMF also highlighted Liberia's historical reliance on externally financed capital projects, warning that declining external support makes stronger domestic revenue mobilization increasingly important.

For a country seeking to improve roads, electricity, water and sanitation, healthcare, education and other basic services, the ability to generate and effectively allocate public resources is therefore critical.

The World Bank review also comes as the government continues implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, its principal development framework covering areas including agriculture, infrastructure, education, rule of law, sanitation and tourism.

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The success of those ambitions will depend significantly on the government's capacity to create fiscal space without compromising macroeconomic stability or pushing public debt onto an unsustainable path.

The World Bank's message is therefore expected to go beyond simply raising more taxes.

A sustainable fiscal transformation will also require better expenditure management, stronger public investment planning, greater transparency and accountability, improved procurement systems and ensuring that government spending produces measurable development results.

The review's title, "From Stabilization to Fiscal Transformation," reflects that broader challenge.

Liberia has made progress in restoring fiscal stability. The bigger challenge now is converting that stability into stronger institutions, greater investment and improved living conditions for ordinary Liberians.

As policymakers, development partners and other stakeholders gather in Monrovia for the launch, the review is expected to provide a roadmap for addressing some of the country's most persistent public finance challenges.