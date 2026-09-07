Liberia: Coca-Cola Hit With U.S.$13m Jury Verdict

After 16 years of litigation, four former employees of the Liberia Coca-Cola Bottling Company (LCCBC) have won US$13 million in general and compensatory damages following a verdict by a trial jury of the Civil Law Court.

The verdict, returned Thursday in favor of George Paye, Emmanuel Tyler, Sam Oye and Tonia Kparteh, brings a major development in a legal battle that began with criminal proceedings in 2010 and later evolved into a civil action involving allegations of reputational harm, dignity and corporate accountability.

The four plaintiffs were represented by Cllr. Arthur Johnson, who filed an Action of Damages for Wrong against LCCBC management.

The jury found LCCBC liable for wrongs committed against the former employees and assessed damages at US$13 million.

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The award, categorized as general and compensatory damages, is intended to compensate the plaintiffs for alleged injuries to their reputations, dignity, emotional well-being, professional opportunities and other non-economic losses arising from the circumstances surrounding the case.

The verdict, however, is not necessarily the final stage of the proceedings. LCCBC may pursue post-verdict remedies, including a motion for a new trial or judgment notwithstanding the verdict, and could ultimately appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The case dates back to 2010, when Paye, Tyler, Oye and Kparteh became involved in criminal proceedings stemming from allegations connected to their relationship with LCCBC.

Although the details of the original criminal complaints were not fully re-litigated in the civil proceedings, the plaintiffs maintained that the proceedings subjected them to prolonged public stigma and damaged their personal and professional reputations.

For more than a decade and a half, the plaintiffs lived with what their counsel described as the "social burden of being branded and perceived as criminals."

They argued that the consequences extended beyond the courtroom, affecting their family relationships, employment opportunities, financial circumstances and standing within their communities.

Their civil action therefore became a prolonged effort not only to obtain financial compensation but also to vindicate their names and dignity.

A central issue in the case was the transition from the original criminal proceedings to an Action of Damages for Wrong.

Such civil actions can provide a legal avenue for individuals seeking damages arising from claims including malicious prosecution, false accusation and injury to reputation.

The plaintiffs argued that the initiation of criminal proceedings does not automatically protect a private corporation from civil liability where individuals contend that proceedings were wrongfully initiated, lacked probable cause or were pursued in disregard of their rights.

The verdict could have broader implications for corporate accountability and the protection of reputation under Liberian law.

Counsel for the plaintiffs pointed to Chapter II, Article 19 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which protects individuals against attacks on their honor and reputation.

The US$13 million award could therefore contribute to broader legal discussions about whether reputational and non-economic harm should attract substantial compensation when proven in court.

The case also places corporate conduct under renewed scrutiny.

LCCBC, a major private-sector employer operating under one of the world's best-known consumer brands, remains subject to Liberia's laws and judicial processes.

The fact that the damages were assessed by a jury also gives the verdict particular significance, placing the assessment of the alleged harm directly in the hands of jurors.

Beyond the immediate parties, the case could prompt discussion about how criminal complaints arising from corporate and employment disputes are initiated and reviewed.

It may also renew calls for safeguards against the misuse of criminal proceedings in private disputes while ensuring that legitimate complaints are properly investigated.

For labor advocates and civil society organizations, the plaintiffs' 16-year legal struggle highlights the financial and emotional costs associated with lengthy litigation and raises questions about access to justice and the timely resolution of civil cases.

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The case may also fuel calls for stronger protections for individuals who believe their reputations have been unfairly damaged through legal proceedings.

LCCBC had not publicly responded to the verdict at the time of publication.

Legal observers expect the company to consider its post-trial options, including possible appeals. The substantial size of the award is likely to make the next phase of the case closely watched by the business and legal communities.

For Paye, Tyler, Oye and Kparteh, however, Thursday's verdict marks a significant moment after 16 years of litigation.

Their lawyers have maintained that the case was about more than money and centered on restoring the plaintiffs' names, dignity and reputations.

"This case represents more than a monetary award," the plaintiffs said in a statement. "It symbolizes the Plaintiffs' prolonged struggle for justice, dignity, reputation, and the restoration of their good names."