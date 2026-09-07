Nigeria: Adamawa Cabinet Approves N5.6bn for Infrastructure, Agriculture, Security Projects

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a series of development projects worth over N5.6 billion to boost education, agriculture, infrastructure, and counter-terrorism measures across the state.

The decisions were taken on Wednesday during the council's 13th meeting of 2026, held at the Government House in Yola and chaired by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Honourable Leader Leneke, outlined the major approvals by the Council to onclude N1.7 billion for four contractors to build new office blocks for the Adamawa State Post-Primary Schools Management Board, replacing structures that date back to the colonial era.

A total of N2.19 billion was approved for the procurement of 36,300 bags of assorted fertiliser, alongside N759 million for herbicides and pesticides, to support year-round agricultural activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The state awarded a N627.7 million contract for road networks, drainage systems, culverts, and internal utilities at the Mega Science and Technical Secondary School in Hong Local Government Area.

To strengthen security, the council approved N381 million to engage a consultancy firm for the pre- and post-construction of a counter-terrorism base at Gulak in the Madagali Local Government Area.

Approval was also granted for the renewal of state mining licences under the Ministry of Mineral Resources.

Addressing environmental risks, Mr Leneke stated that the government is preparing for potential severe flooding predicted by national weather agencies.

Communities situated along the Benue and Gongola rivers -- including Fufore, Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Demsa, and Numan -- have been urged to prepare for evacuation to higher ground.

"We are appealing to citizens living along riverbanks to move to safer areas as soon as advised, to prevent a repeat of last year's tragic incidents," Mr Leneke said, calling on the media to help spread awareness.

The commissioner also addressed recent security skirmishes in parts of the state, reassuring residents of the government's commitment to safety while asking the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.