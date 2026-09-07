Nigeria: I Improved Anambra, I Can Do Same in Nigeria - Obi Replies Datti

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has said his record as Anambra State governor demonstrates his capacity to improve Nigeria if elected president.

The former Anambra governor spoke in response to his former running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who said none of the politicians challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027, including Obi, could improve the country.

Speaking in an interview previewed on Monday, Obi outlined plans to restore order in governance, cut waste and tackle systemic corruption.

He said, "I passed through Anambra State, and I improved the state in critical areas of development. And I can do the same thing in Nigeria."

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Obi said his administration would bring civility and order to governance, reduce the cost of governance and restore honour and respect to the country.

He also pledged to fight corruption and waste, strengthen law and order, and ensure credible elections.

The former governor said his priorities would include uniting and securing the country, while focusing on critical areas such as healthcare, education and lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

Baba-Ahmed, who was Obi's running mate on the Labour Party ticket in the 2023 presidential election, had made his remarks during an interview on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye and posted on Saturday.

He advised President Tinubu to prepare to leave office, but argued that none of those contesting against him would improve Nigeria.

Asked whether he was referring to all opposition candidates, Baba-Ahmed said they had all been involved in the country's political system at one point or another.

When asked specifically if he was referring to Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed replied, "Including Peter Obi, I'm sorry to say."