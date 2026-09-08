Liberia Signs U.S.$60m Deal to Revive Coffee Industry

Liberia is set to revitalize its coffee industry through a US$60 million investment expected to benefit nearly 200,000 smallholder farmers across seven counties.

The investment follows the signing of an implementation agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and JR Farms Group Inc. under the Liberia Coffee Prosperity Partnership, a 20-year program running from 2026 to 2045.

The initiative is expected to expand coffee production, improve farmers' livelihoods and create stronger market opportunities for Liberian coffee producers.

Under the partnership, farmers in Bomi, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Maryland and Grand Cape Mount Counties are expected to benefit from improved coffee seedlings, establishment of nurseries, farmer training, processing support and stronger linkages to local and international markets.

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The program will place particular emphasis on the development and promotion of Liberica coffee, while also supporting the production of Robusta and Arabica varieties.

The partnership will cover key areas of the coffee value chain, including production, processing, marketing and export, as the Government seeks to position Liberia's coffee sector for greater domestic and international competitiveness.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Deputy Minister for Planning and Development Hon. David K. Akoi reaffirmed the Government's commitment to restoring the country's coffee industry.

Deputy Minister Akoi said the Government remains focused on creating greater economic opportunities for farmers while supporting the growth of agriculture as a key component of Liberia's development.

The Liberia Coffee Prosperity Partnership is expected to provide opportunities for smallholder farmers to improve production and productivity while gaining access to better processing facilities and markets.

The initiative also comes as Liberia seeks to increase the value of its agricultural products and strengthen opportunities for farmers to participate more meaningfully in international markets.

With the implementation of the 20-year partnership now underway, stakeholders are expected to work toward developing Liberia's coffee industry from farm production through processing, marketing and export.

The Government says the partnership represents an important step toward reviving Liberia's coffee sector and ensuring that smallholder farmers are positioned to benefit from the growing global coffee market