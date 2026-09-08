Tanzania: African Leaders Condole With Tanzania President Suluhu After Husband's Death

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.

African leaders have expressed their condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, on Monday, September 7.

Ameir died on Monday morning while receiving treatment for a heart condition at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, according to Tanzanian Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi. He was 76 years old.

President Paul Kagame expressed Rwanda's solidarity with Suluhu and Tanzania as they mourn Ameir, who became Tanzania's first-ever First Gentleman when President Samia assumed office in 2021.

"My sincere condolences to my sister, President Samia Suluhu, her family, and the people of Tanzania on the passing of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan," Kagame wrote on X.

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"The government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with President Samia and our brothers and sisters in Tanzania as they honour the life and legacy of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan."

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Kenyan President William Ruto reflected on the personal and national loss caused by Ameir's death.

"President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son," Ruto wrote.

"May Almighty God comfort President Samia and her family, give them strength through this difficult time, and grant Hafidh Ameir Hassan eternal rest."

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said his country stands with Tanzania during the mourning period.

"We convey our deepest condolences to Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan," Hichilema said.

"We stand side by side with the first family, and all citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania during this difficult time."

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also sent a message of solidarity to the First Family and the Tanzanian people.

"Somalia stands with her family and the people of Tanzania in this time of grief. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaws," Mohamud said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his condolences on behalf of Ethiopia.

"On behalf of the government and people of Ethiopia, I extend our deepest condolences to Her Excellency, her family, and the people of Tanzania," he said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and the people of Tanzania during this difficult time."

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye also expressed condolences, highlighting the ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"On my own behalf, and on behalf of the government and people of Burundi, I extend my deepest condolences to President Samia, her family, and the people of Tanzania," Ndayishimiye said.

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"In this hour of grief, Burundi stands firmly beside our Tanzanian brothers and sisters."

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf wished President Samia and her family strength during the difficult period.

He prayed for Ameir's soul to rest in peace. "Inalilahi wainailehi rajiun [Verily we belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return]," Youssouf said.

Akinwumi Adesina, a Nigerian economist and former president of the African Development Bank, described the death as an "irreparable loss" in his message to President Suluhu.

"At this time of profound grief, may Almighty God grant Your Excellency, your family, and the nation strength, courage, comfort, and peace. May He grant you fortitude and surround you with His grace and consolation," Adesina said.

Ameir was an agriculturalist and became Tanzania's first First Gentleman after President Samia took office following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli in 2021.

He and Suluhu got married in 1978 and had four children, three sons and a daughter.