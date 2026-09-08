Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Suluhu After Death of Husband

President Paul Kagame has sent his condolences to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose husband died on Monday, September 7.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan died on Monday morning while receiving treatment for a heart condition at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital, in Zanzibar. He was 76 years old.

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"My sincere condolences to my sister, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, her family, and the people of Tanzania on the passing of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan," Kagame wrote in a post on X.

"The Government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with President Suluhu and our brothers and sisters in Tanzania as they honour the life and legacy of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan."

Ameir's death was announced by Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi.

He was an agriculturalist, who became Tanzania's first ever First Gentleman, when Suluhu assume the Presidency 2021, after the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Ameir and Suluhu got married in 1978 and had four children, three sons and a daughter.