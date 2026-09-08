Nigeria: Navy Disrupts 2 Illegal Refineries, Recovers 33,000 Litres of Products in Rivers

7 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The Nigerian Navy has disrupted the operations of two illegal refining sites in Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, recovering approximately 33,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The operation was conducted on September 6, 2026, by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER, according to a statement by the Naval Spokesman, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

Folorunsho said the operation uncovered eight dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs linked to the illegal refining activities.

He said the recovered products and affected sites were subsequently handled in line with established procedures.

The Naval spokesman said the operation was significant given repeated attempts by illegal refiners to revive their activities in the area.

He noted that the latest intervention followed an earlier operation on August 28, 2026, during which two illegal refining sites were also disrupted.

According to him, sustained naval pressure was constraining the ability of the operators to re-establish and maintain their illicit refining activities.

"No arrest was made as the suspected operators fled before the arrival of the naval team," Folorunsho said.

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