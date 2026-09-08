Nigeria: Benue Bans Extra Lessons, Phone Use, Tightens Rules in Schools

MAKURDI--The Benue State Government has rolled out stricter rules for schools as pupils, students and other learners resume for the 2026/2027 academic session, banning compulsory extra lessons, unauthorised use of mobile phones and graduation ceremonies for non-exit classes.

The Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, while welcoming learners back to school yesterday, directed school proprietors, principals, headteachers and teachers to ensure strict compliance with the policies and directives of the ministry.

The Commissioner warned that schools and individuals who violate the approved guidelines would face appropriate sanctions, stressing that ignorance of existing policies would not be accepted as an excuse for non-compliance.

She noted that "the resumption of schools marks another opportunity for us to strengthen the quality of education in Benue State and build a generation of responsible, knowledgeable, skilled and patriotic citizens.

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"This is in tandem with the vision of Governor Hyacinth Alia, whose commitment to human capital development is evident in several interventions in the education sector, including the recruitment of over 9,000 teachers and the construction and renovation of over 400 public schools.

"The government has also implemented free and compulsory education in basic public schools, maintained consistent payment of workers' salaries, introduced the BRACE-UP project to drastically reduce the population of out-of-school children, awarded scholarships to indigent students and distributed teaching and learning materials to schools, including IDP camps.

"This session must be different, as the ministry expects measurable improvement in all deliverables. School heads must provide effective leadership, ensure regular attendance of teachers and learners, maintain discipline, protect school facilities, keep proper administrative and financial records, and monitor academic performance throughout the session.

"I particularly direct all schools to teach and ensure that learners are able to properly recite the Benue State Anthem. The School Anthem and the National Anthem should form part of appropriate school assemblies and civic orientation as a means of promoting patriotism, unity, identity and commitment to the development of Benue State.

"I have directed all proprietors, principals and heads of schools to ensure strict compliance with all extant policies, guidelines and directives of the Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management. All schools are encouraged to subscribe to the Ministry's requirements regarding appropriate insurance cover for learners as provided by NICON Insurance.

On textbooks, Dr. Adamu warned that "only approved main textbooks shall be used for teaching. Restricted or customised non-transferable books are prohibited. However, inherited textbooks by learners must be in good condition. Early Childhood Care, Development and Education books are not transferable, and the cost of books must not be embedded in school fees. Parents are free to buy books from schools or elsewhere.

"Moreso, there shall be no lessons after regular school hours. Any PTA requesting extra lessons must seek approval from the Ministry and such lessons must not be made compulsory. There shall also be no graduation ceremonies for Early Childhood Care, Development and Education, Lower Basic and Middle Basic learners. Graduation is permitted only for exit classes that will be certificated, namely Upper Basic 9, SS3 and Technical 3.

"Barbaric ways of celebrating birthdays, whereby learners manhandle celebrants in schools, classrooms or hostels, are prohibited. School management should take note. Parents and guardians must not assault, threaten, intimidate or verbally abuse teachers, principals or other school staff. Genuine grievances should be addressed through the appropriate channels.

"No NGO, individual, organisation or external body shall enter a school to conduct programmes, activities, research, advocacy or interventions without the appropriate authorisation from the Ministry of Education .

and Knowledge Management.

"Learners are prohibited from possessing or using mobile phones during school hours, except where specifically authorised for legitimate educational purposes under the applicable school guidelines.

"Learners are expected to resume school on time, attend classes regularly and remain within authorised school areas. Late coming, truancy and loitering during school hours must be firmly addressed by school authorities.

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"Bullying, intimidation, harassment, hazing and all forms of violence among learners are strictly prohibited. School authorities must establish and maintain safe, respectful and inclusive learning environments. The policies of the Ministry are designed to protect learners, reduce unnecessary financial burdens on parents, improve discipline, strengthen school management and raise the standard of education in the state.

"I therefore warn that non-compliance with approved policies and directives will attract appropriate sanctions in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines.

"School proprietors, principals and heads of schools are expected to familiarise themselves with all relevant Ministry directives and ensure full implementation. Ignorance of an existing policy will not be accepted as an excuse for non-compliance.

"The Ministry will strengthen monitoring, supervision and quality assurance activities across schools in the state to ensure that policies are implemented at the school level. Quality education is a shared responsibility.