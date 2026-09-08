Nigeria: 11 Feared Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community

YOLA -- No fewer than 11 people were feared killed on Monday after suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Zaranga village in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A resident, who spoke to PUNCH Online on the telephone but asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists, said the attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Monday, shooting residents and setting houses ablaze.

"For now, 11 dead bodies have been recovered. Many people are still missing. Search teams and security personnel are in the forest searching for the missing people," the resident said.

Another resident said his wife and two other family members were among those killed in the attack.

"My wife and two of my family members were also killed during the early morning invasion of my village," he said.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Adamawa State Police Command were unsuccessful as the command's Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, did not respond to calls placed to his telephone.

As of the time of filing this report, the police spokesperson had yet to respond to the calls.

The number of casualties could not be independently verified, while details of the attack and the whereabouts of those reported missing remained unclear.