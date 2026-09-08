Liberia: House Postpones Fy2026 Revenue Hearings

8 September 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — The House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget has postponed its FY2026 Revenue Performance Hearings, which were scheduled to begin Monday, September 7.

The committee said in a statement that the postponement was prompted by "pressing national emergencies" requiring immediate attention, but did not provide details.

A new date for the hearings will be announced later, the committee said.

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The hearings were scheduled to review and assess the government's revenue performance under the FY2026 Approved National Budget, with technical support from the Legislative Budget Office (LBO).

Several key revenue-generating and public institutions are expected to appear before the committee when the hearings begin.

They include the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and National Port Authority (NPA).

Other state-owned enterprises are also expected to participate.

The hearings are intended to allow lawmakers to scrutinize revenue collection and performance against projections contained in the approved national budget.

The committee said the exercise remains an important part of the Legislature's oversight responsibilities and is intended to promote transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and effective management of public resources.

The committee did not indicate how long the postponement would last.

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