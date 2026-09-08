Liberia: LDEA Reform Starts From Within

MONROVIA — Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Deputy Director General for Administration-designate Prince Mulbah says the agency's incoming leadership will prioritize internal reform as part of efforts to strengthen the country's fight against illicit drugs.

Mulbah said the new leadership intends to identify and address institutional weaknesses, improve professionalism and ensure that officers are assigned responsibilities based on their skills and competence.

He spoke over the weekend at the AME Zion University Graduate School in Monrovia following the certification of 28 LDEA officers who completed specialized training in criminal investigation and the justice system.

His comments come amid heightened public concern over illicit drug trafficking and abuse and growing demands for stronger enforcement, accountability and professionalism within Liberia's principal anti-drug agency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mulbah said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to nominate a new leadership team at the LDEA suggests that problems within the agency require attention.

"If everything was rosy at the level of the LDEA leadership, the President would not have nominated us to go there," Mulbah said.

"That means there are problems, and those problems must be identified and dealt with almost immediately," he added.

Mulbah said the incoming leadership will review the agency's internal operations to identify weaknesses and determine how personnel can be better deployed to improve effectiveness.

He stressed, however, that the planned reforms are not intended to target individuals or dismantle the existing system, but to strengthen the institution.

According to him, the leadership will approach the reform process with humility, commitment, integrity and patriotism.

Mulbah also warned that personal relationships and friendships must not interfere with official duties, saying the national interest must take precedence over personal connections.

He said the incoming administration wants to build an LDEA that is disciplined, professional and uncompromising in combating drug trafficking and abuse while respecting the law and human rights.

"We want to see an LDEA of integrity," Mulbah said.

He warned against allowing Liberia to become a destination for cocaine and other illicit substances, particularly given the damaging effects of drugs on young people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mulbah described the certification of the 28 LDEA officers as an important component of efforts to strengthen the agency's capacity.

He urged the officers to apply the knowledge acquired during the training, mentor their colleagues, and become examples of professionalism within the agency.

According to Mulbah, confronting Liberia's drug problem will require disciplined and knowledgeable officers who understand their responsibilities and adhere to high professional standards.

He said strengthening the agency internally would be critical to restoring public confidence and improving its ability to combat illicit drug trafficking and abuse.