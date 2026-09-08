Nigeria: Former Katsina Senator Bello Mandiya Dies in Abuja

Bello Mandiya represented Katsina South and served as chief of staff to former Governor Aminu Masari.

Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented the Katsina South Senatorial District, has died at age 62.

Mr Mandiya died on Monday in Abuja, the Katsina State Government confirmed.

Ibrahim Mohammed, chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, told PREMIUM TIMES late Monday that the former senator would be buried in Abuja on Tuesday.

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The cause of death was not immediately known.

Mr Radda, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, expressed sadness over Mr Mandiya's death and described it as a loss to Katsina State and Nigeria.

"I received with shock and deep sadness the news of the death of Senator Bello Mandiya. His passing is a great loss to Katsina State and Nigeria," the governor said.

Before his election to the Senate, Mr Mandiya served as chief of staff to former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari.

He was elected to represent Katsina South on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 and served in the ninth National Assembly until 2023.

Mr Radda said the former senator contributed to public service at both the state and federal levels.

"Senator Mandiya dedicated part of his life to public service and served our people with commitment. His contributions will remain remembered," he said.

The governor condoled with Mr Mandiya's family, Mr Masari, the people of Katsina South, his political associates and his former colleagues in the Senate.

He prayed for the repose of the former senator's soul and for his family to have the strength to bear the loss.