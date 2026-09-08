Nigeria: FIFA, CAF Suspend NFF Election, to Send Joint Mission to Abuja

The latest directive effectively reinforces the earlier decision by the NFF to halt preparations for its elective congress scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to suspend its ongoing electoral process and announced plans to send a joint assessment mission to Abuja as the world football governing bodies intensify scrutiny of the crisis engulfing Nigerian football.

The directive was contained in a letter dated 7 September and signed by FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, and addressed to NFF Acting Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme.

The letter, which was copied to CAF, said FIFA and CAF are assessing the "legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications" arising from the recent upheaval in the NFF.

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FIFA letter

It said the assessment followed communications received by FIFA and CAF concerning the resignations of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, members of the Executive Committee and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, as well as correspondence from other Nigerian football stakeholders.

The two bodies also referred to the meeting held at FIFA House in Zurich on 1 September involving FIFA, CAF, the NFF administration and representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"FIFA and CAF are currently assessing the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications arising from the current circumstances within the NFF," the letter said.

It added that the assessment requires a review of the relevant facts, the NFF regulatory framework and the positions presented by various stakeholders.

"At this stage, FIFA and CAF have not reached any conclusions regarding the matters under review and no determination has been made with respect to any potential next steps," the letter stated.

Election suspended

The latest directive effectively reinforces the earlier decision by the NFF to halt preparations for its elective congress scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

FIFA and CAF specifically instructed the NFF administration not to take further steps in relation to the electoral process until their assessment is completed.

"Furthermore, and without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing assessment, FIFA and CAF request that the ongoing electoral process be suspended and that no further steps or decisions be taken in connection to that process until further notice," the letter said.

The bodies explained that the decision was intended to preserve the existing situation while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the leadership crisis.

"This request is made in order to preserve the status quo while FIFA and CAF complete their assessment of the current situation and engage with the relevant stakeholders," the letter added.

The NFF was also asked to communicate the directive to all relevant stakeholders, including its electoral bodies.

FIFA, CAF mission to Abuja

In what could become a major stage in the reform of Nigerian football, FIFA and CAF said they would send a joint assessment mission to Abuja "at the earliest possible opportunity."

The mission is expected to meet representatives of the NFF administration, members of the NFF, electoral bodies and the National Sports Commission.

"The purpose of this mission will be to engage with the relevant stakeholders and gather the information necessary to enable FIFA and CAF to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the situation," the letter said.

The NFF Acting Deputy General Secretary was asked to coordinate the logistics and facilitate meetings with the stakeholders.

FIFA and CAF said their assessment would determine whether recommendations or proposals should subsequently be presented to their respective decision-making bodies.

"Following completion of this assessment process, FIFA and CAF will determine whether any recommendations or proposals should be submitted to the competent decision-making bodies within FIFA and CAF in accordance with their respective Statutes and regulations," the letter said.

The bodies cautioned stakeholders against assuming what the eventual outcome would be.

"Until such time, the outcome of the assessment remains open and no assumptions should be made as to any action that FIFA and CAF may or may not take."

Comes after NFF leadership collapse

The latest intervention follows the resignation of Mr Gusau on 27 August, just 34 days before the end of his four-year tenure.

Mr Sanusi and members of the NFF Executive Committee also resigned, prompting a major leadership vacuum in the federation. The NFF subsequently appointed Emmanuel Ikpeme to oversee its Secretariat as Acting General Secretary, while Ademola Olajire became Acting Deputy General Secretary.

The NFF also suspended its electoral process and ordered the leadership of the NPFL, NNL, NWFL and Nationwide League One to hand over their administrative responsibilities as part of interim measures.

The crisis followed a difficult period for Nigerian football, including the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons' historic failure to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

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Reform process

President Bola Tinubu had, on the same day Mr Gusau resigned, directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football.

The President said the reform should address governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability. He also directed the NSC to work with the NFF and football stakeholders while engaging FIFA and CAF.

The latest FIFA-CAF letter now places the international football bodies more directly at the centre of the process.

It follows a 1 September meeting in Zurich where FIFA President Gianni Infantino met the Nigerian delegation led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko. Infantino said the discussions focused on institutional governance, development and ways FIFA could support stronger structures and pathways for Nigerian football.

The Abuja mission is expected to provide FIFA and CAF with a broader understanding of the competing positions within Nigerian football before they decide the next steps.

For now, the September 27 NFF election remains firmly on hold, while the future structure and leadership of the federation will depend on the outcome of the joint assessment and the wider reform process.