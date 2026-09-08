Nigeria: 'I Didn't File Any Petition Against Adeleke' - Osun PDP Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the August 15 Osun State election, Adebayo Adedamola, has disowned a petition challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory, saying neither he nor his counsel filed or authorised the case.

Adedamola's denial comes after petitions were displayed at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo on Monday.

One of the petitions, marked EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026, was reportedly filed in Adedamola's name against Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Accord Party.

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Speaking in an interview with TVC on Monday, Adedamola said he was unaware of the petition and had not instructed his lawyers to challenge the election result.

"There's no petition filed by me or my counsel. So, I don't know where they manufactured the petition they submitted at the tribunal," he said.

The PDP candidate said he had received no communication from his lawyer or the party leadership indicating any plan to challenge the outcome of the governorship election in court.

He also said no meeting had been held at which a decision was taken to institute a post-election legal challenge.

"There has never been any meeting where a decision has been reached to challenge the decision of the court," he said.

Explaining why he had no reason to challenge Adeleke's victory, Adedamola said his support for the governor predated the August 15 election.

He recalled that the PDP held a press conference on August 13, two days before the election, where it publicly backed Adeleke's candidacy.

Adedamola said he subsequently voted for the Accord candidate.

"I even voted for Governor Adeleke of the Accord party. Why would I now change today and be filing any petition against him?" he asked.