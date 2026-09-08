Nigeria: INEC Fixes Sept 19 for By-Elections in 4 States

8 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sept. 19 for the conduct of five by-elections in four states: Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Tunde Oketola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oketola said that the by-elections comprised one federal and four state constituencies.

According to Oketola, the by-elections will take place at the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe, while the state constituencies shall take place at Disina and Sakwa State Constituencies in Bauchi State and the Udu and Dawakin Kudu in Delta and Kano State Constituencies, respectively. (NAN)

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