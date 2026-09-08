Ghana: Pongyentanga Chiefs Deny Imposing Conditions On Market Demolition Victims

Traditional leaders at Pongyentanga in the Upper West Region have denied imposing development conditions on residents whose properties were demolished for the expansion of a 24-hour economy market.

The chiefs said they were surprised by allegations made by the Pongyentanga Displaced Residents Association (PDRA) at a recent press conference, including claims that beneficiaries had been given a two-year deadline to develop their newly allocated plots or risk forfeiting them.

Speaking separately to The Ghanaian Times reporter at their respective palaces, the Chief of Pongyentanga, Naa Abdulai Salia, and Naahaa, Naa Adama Tifere, noted that the plots were provided to help affected residents relocate and rebuild.

They explained that the responsibility for developing the plots rested with the beneficiaries and the assembly, adding that the traditional authorities had not imposed any deadline or restrictions on building materials.

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The PDRA had called for a review of an alleged two-year development deadline and restrictions on the use of mud or brick for construction.

It also demanded formal documentation for each household indicating the location, boundaries and conditions of its allocated plot, as well as basic infrastructure at the resettlement site. The association further raised concerns over unpaid compensation for demolished properties.

Naa Salia said the traditional authorities agreed to the relocation after discussions involving the Member of Parliament, the assembly and the chiefs over land required for the expansion of the market.

He also elaborated that some occupants had constructed residential structures on land originally allocated for market activities, resulting in the need to remove properties within the expanded area.

According to him, some residents initially resisted relocation even after earth-moving equipment arrived, prompting the traditional authorities to mobilise alternative residential plots away from the market.

The chief added that the traditional authorities negotiated with the market contractor to provide one trip of sand for each of the 14 demolition victims to support construction.

Naahaa Naa Tifere corroborated the chief's position, saying the chiefs' role was to allocate the plots and not to finance construction or dictate the materials beneficiaries should use.

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He said the relocation was intended to ensure that affected residents were not simply driven away from land needed for the market.

Naa Tifere defended the market project, saying it was expected to create economic opportunities and support development in the area, with facilities such as a police station and fire service planned.

Moreover, he said the chiefs were also engaging the assembly and MP on support for displaced residents, particularly regarding the poor condition of roads leading to the resettlement area.