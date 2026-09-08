Nigeria: 2027 - 'Let's Compete On Ideas, Not Divisive Politics' - Obi Tells Contestants

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged politicians contesting the 2027 elections to focus on ideas and solutions rather than divisive politics.

Obi made the call in a statement titled "Unity and Love in Politics", posted on his X account on Tuesday, following his attendance at the commissioning of the presidential campaign office of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Abuja.

The former Anambra State governor said political contests should not undermine national unity, urging contestants to prioritise the country's interests over their political differences.

"I used the opportunity to emphasise the need for us to build a New Nigeria anchored on Unity, Love, Justice, mutual respect, and inclusion, particularly at a time when political contests can become unnecessarily contentious and divisive," Obi said.

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He called on politicians to make national interest the centre of their campaigns and avoid rhetoric capable of deepening existing divisions.

"We must insist that our shared love for our country should always be greater than our political differences. This is my call to all contestants in the forthcoming elections," he said.

Obi urged the candidates to make the 2027 election a contest of ideas and practical solutions to Nigeria's challenges, including insecurity, poverty, hunger and inequality.

"Let our contest be about ideas and solutions that will address the enormous challenges facing our country today: insecurity, poverty, hunger, inequality, and the growing number of out-of-school children," he said.

He also called for campaigns that would unite Nigerians and restore hope while maintaining civility among political opponents.

"Let us compete on ideas that will unite our people, improve their lives, and restore hope to our nation, while maintaining respect, decency, and love for one another," Obi said.

Obi attended the commissioning alongside Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the APM presidential candidate, and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, the party's leader.

He congratulated both governors and other APM leaders and members on the commissioning of the campaign office.

"I congratulate my dear brothers, Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed, as well as all the leaders and members of the APM, on this important milestone," he added.

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Obi's attendance at the event had sparked speculation about possible political realignment ahead of the 2027 presidential election.