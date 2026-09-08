Nigeria: Osimhen Ruled Out of Galatasaray Ucl Opener, Set to Miss Afcon Qualifiers

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the club's UEFA Champions League opener against Sporting CP and is also expected to miss Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches due to a groin injury.

According to ESPN, Osimhen is expected to spend between two and three weeks on the sidelines after scans confirmed an advanced-moderate strain with bleeding in his right adductor muscle group.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 Super Lig victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on Friday, scoring the opening goal before being forced off in the 33rd minute.

Galatasaray subsequently confirmed that MRI and further examinations detected the strain, with treatment now underway. The club's medical update effectively rules Osimhen out of Wednesday's Champions League league-phase opener away to Sporting CP.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Following the completion of MR and advanced examinations at our sponsor Acibadem Hospital, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor (groin) muscle group of our footballer Victor Osimhen," Galatasaray said in a post on X.

The injury is also a major setback for Nigeria, with Osimhen expected to miss the Super Eagles' opening 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on September 25 and Guinea-Bissau four days later. Galatasaray have indicated that the striker should return after the international break, in time for their second Champions League-phase game on Oct. 13, when Barcelona visit Istanbul.

Osimhen had made a prolific start to the new season, scoring six goals in four Super Lig appearances, with two assists.

His latest goal against Başakşehir came in the 16th minute, but his night ended 17 minutes later when he signalled that he could not continue and was replaced by Bariş Alper Yilmaz.

Galatasaray eventually secured victory through Gabriel Sara's 90th-minute goal after twice surrendering their lead.

Osimhen's absence comes at an important stage for both club and country. Galatasaray begin their Champions League campaign against Sporting on Wednesday, while Nigeria are preparing for the start of their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign later this month.

The striker's injury is compounded by the fitness concern surrounding fellow Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu, who was forced off during Trabzonspor's 5-0 win over Gençlerbirliği.

Osimhen's absence could also delay his pursuit of Rashidi Yekini's Nigeria goalscoring record. The Galatasaray forward has moved to within two goals of Yekini's 37-goal mark after scoring eight times in seven appearances for the Super Eagles in 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His most recent international goal came in Nigeria's 2-0 AFCON quarter-final victory over Algeria in January.