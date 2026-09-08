Africa: Ballon d'Or 2026 - Full List of African Footballers Nominated

Several African footballers have been nominated for awards at the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with players from Morocco, Senegal, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria featuring among the nominees.

The nominations include contenders for the Men's Young Talent of the Year and Men's Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

African nominees for Men's Young Talent of the Year

The African players nominated for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award include:

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Ayyoub Bouaddi - Morocco

Yan Diomandé - Côte d'Ivoire

Ibrahim Maza - Algeria

Bouaddi, who plays for Manchester City, has been recognised for his impressive performances at club and international level. The 18-year-old midfielder chose to represent Morocco despite previously being eligible for France.

Diomandé has also emerged as one of Africa's brightest young talents. The Côte d'Ivoire winger enjoyed an impressive debut season at RB Leipzig, contributing 20 goals and assists across competitions.

Algeria international Maza has likewise attracted attention for his performances at club and international level.

African nominees for Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

Three African goalkeepers have been nominated for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award:

Yassine Bounou - Morocco

Édouard Mendy - Senegal

Vozinha - Cape Verde

The nominations highlight the continued presence of African players among the leading performers in world football.

Full list of African nominees announced so far

Ayyoub Bouaddi - Morocco -- Men's Young Talent of the Year

Yan Diomandé - Côte d'Ivoire -- Men's Young Talent of the Year

Ibrahim Maza - Algeria -- Men's Young Talent of the Year

Yassine Bounou - Morocco -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

Édouard Mendy - Senegal -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

Vozinha - Cape Verde -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on October 26, with the winners of the various categories to be announced at the event.

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