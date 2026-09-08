Africa: Ballon d'Or 2026 - Full List of African Footballers Nominated

Several African footballers have been nominated for awards at the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with players from Morocco, Senegal, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria featuring among the nominees.
The nominations include contenders for the Men's Young Talent of the Year and Men's Goalkeeper of the Year awards.
African nominees for Men's Young Talent of the Year
The African players nominated for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award include:
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Ayyoub Bouaddi - Morocco
Yan Diomandé - Côte d'Ivoire
Ibrahim Maza - Algeria
Bouaddi, who plays for Manchester City, has been recognised for his impressive performances at club and international level. The 18-year-old midfielder chose to represent Morocco despite previously being eligible for France.
Diomandé has also emerged as one of Africa's brightest young talents. The Côte d'Ivoire winger enjoyed an impressive debut season at RB Leipzig, contributing 20 goals and assists across competitions.
Algeria international Maza has likewise attracted attention for his performances at club and international level.
African nominees for Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
Three African goalkeepers have been nominated for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award:
Yassine Bounou - Morocco
Édouard Mendy - Senegal
Vozinha - Cape Verde
The nominations highlight the continued presence of African players among the leading performers in world football.
Full list of African nominees announced so far
Ayyoub Bouaddi - Morocco -- Men's Young Talent of the Year
Yan Diomandé - Côte d'Ivoire -- Men's Young Talent of the Year
Ibrahim Maza - Algeria -- Men's Young Talent of the Year
Yassine Bounou - Morocco -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
Édouard Mendy - Senegal -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
Vozinha - Cape Verde -- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on October 26, with the winners of the various categories to be announced at the event.