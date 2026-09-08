Africa: NITDA, NDPC and Galaxy Backbone Back CyFrica 2026 as Nigeria's Leading Cybersecurity Summit Returns

As Nigeria's digital economy accelerates towards an estimated $18.3 billion in 2026, the country is confronting an equally urgent challenge: protecting the digital infrastructure, data and financial ecosystems powering that growth.

With more than 281,500 accounts reportedly breached in the first quarter of 2026 alone, the widening gap between digital opportunity and cyber risk is placing cybersecurity firmly at the centre of Nigeria's economic and national resilience agenda.

Against this backdrop, CyFrica 2026 , Nigeria's premier cybersecurity summit, is set to return on 8 October 2026 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, bringing together leading government authorities, regulators, cybersecurity experts, technology innovators and enterprise decision-makers to address the country's most pressing digital security challenges.

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The summit will provide a high-level platform for strategic dialogue on cyber resilience, data protection, emerging technologies and public-private collaboration, while exploring practical pathways for strengthening Nigeria's digital defences in an increasingly complex threat environment.

NITDA, NDPC and Galaxy Backbone Join as Supporting Partners

Adding significant institutional weight to this year's summit, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) have joined CyFrica 2026 as Supporting Partners.

Their participation reinforces the summit's role as a strategic meeting point for Nigeria's cybersecurity and data protection ecosystem, bringing together policymakers, regulators and industry leaders at a critical moment in the nation's digital transformation.

The summit has also attracted major industry participation, with Anomali, TRINEXIA, ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform, Heirs Technologies and others geared up to showcase their best at the platform. Organised by Tradepass, also regarded as the World's No.1 Events Company , the event will feature a growing roster of prominent organisations from across the cybersecurity, technology, financial services and enterprise sectors.

Senior Leaders to Drive Critical Cybersecurity Dialogue

CyFrica 2026 will place substantive industry dialogue at the heart of its agenda, with senior government officials and leading practitioners addressing issues ranging from cyber resilience and AI-enabled threats to regulatory compliance and data protection.

Among the distinguished speakers confirmed to take the stage are:

Dr. Ayodele Bakare, Assistant Director – Cybersecurity, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Dr. Vincent O. Olatunji, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)

Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Chairperson, African Union Cyber Security Expert Group (AUCSEG)

Dr. Muktar Bello, Head, Quality Control and Assurance Unit, Forensics & Crime Laboratory Services Department, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Folorunso Aliu, Group Chief Information Officer, Dangote

Obiora Awogu, Chief Information Security Officer, MTN MoMoPSB

Through keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside conversations, speakers will examine how organisations can strengthen their cyber defenses while navigating an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and evolving regulatory environment.

Commenting ahead of the summit, Dr. Vincent O. Olatunji, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, underscored the inseparable relationship between cybersecurity, data protection and digital trust.

"As Nigeria accelerates its digital transformation, cybersecurity and data protection must remain at the heart of innovation and public trust. I look forward to joining fellow leaders at CyFrica 2026 to advance meaningful dialogue, strengthen collaboration, and inspire practical solutions for a safer digital future across Africa."

Echoing the need for a collective approach to cyber defense, Obiora Awogu, Chief Information Security Officer, MTN MoMoPSB, said:

"What encourages me about Nigeria's cybersecurity journey is the growing recognition that security is everyone's responsibility. We have moved from asking whether cyber-attacks will happen to focusing on how quickly we can detect, respond, recover, and continue serving our customers. I believe if we get cybersecurity right, we can unlock greater financial inclusion, economic growth, and confidence in our digital future."

From Cybersecurity Dialogue to Industry Recognition

Beyond the conference programme, CyFrica 2026 will culminate in the CyFrica Awards 2026, celebrating the individuals and organisations making significant contributions to Nigeria's cybersecurity and data protection landscape.

Honours will be presented across seven categories, with winners selected by a jury comprising respected regulatory and industry leaders from across the region.

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Following the Awards will be an evening featuring exotic cocktails and delectable bites, providing attendees with an opportunity to continue conversations, build strategic relationships and connect with fellow leaders in a more relaxed setting.

As Nigeria's digital economy continues to expand, the imperative to secure it has never been greater. CyFrica 2026 arrives at a defining moment, bringing together the institutions, innovators and decision-makers needed to move the conversation from cyber risk to cyber resilience and from regulatory compliance to long-term digital trust.

For more information, visit: https://www.cyfricasummit.com/

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