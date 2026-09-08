Nigeria: Pillars Survive Tornadoes' Scare to Win Five-Goal Thriller

Former Nigerian champions, Kano Pillars, almost squandered a three-goal lead before holding firm to secure a 3-2 victory over Niger Tornadoes in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 2 fixture yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The Masu Gida boys had surrendered a two-goal lead in their season opener against Kwara United in Ilorin last week, settling for a 2-2 draw with the Afonja Warriors.

However, in their first home game of the campaign, Pillars again survived a late surge to walk away with all three points.

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Ubong Friday broke the deadlock for Pillars in the 40th minute, and Fabian Nworie doubled the lead with a powerful header in first-half stoppage time to give the hosts a comfortable 2-0 interval lead.

Nworie completed his brace in the 54th minute to put Pillars 3-0 up, but Niger Tornadoes refused to go down without a fight.

The visitors mounted relentless pressure and turned the game on its head when Obalowu Nafiu pulled one back for the "Ikon Allah" boys in the 72nd minute.

Wasiu Jimoh then struck in the 90th minute to set up a tense finish, but Pillars managed the final minutes well to seal their first victory of the season.

Elsewhere, Barau FC maintained their unbeaten run with a goalless draw against Kun Khalifat in Aba, while Plateau United and Nasarawa United recorded narrow home wins.

In Lafia, Pam Samuel scored the only goal to hand Nasarawa United a 1-0 victory over Bendel Insurance. In Jos, Alex Aghahowa's 29th-minute strike earned Plateau United a 1-0 win over Kwara United.

On Saturday, Doma United claimed a memorable 1-0 away victory against newly promoted Inter Lagos in the week's opening fixture.

Due to continental engagements, matches involving Enugu Rangers, Rivers United, and Shooting Stars (3SC) were postponed.

The postponed week 2 fixtures are Warri Wolves vs defending champions Enugu Rangers, Enyimba vs 3SC and Katsina United vs Rivers United.

Meanwhile, a political event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena forced the Lagos derby between Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City to be rescheduled for September 30.