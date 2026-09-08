Nigeria: CAF Inter-Club - El-Kanemi Warriors Make Bold Statement As Rangers Struggle

7 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Nigeria's representatives in this year's CAF inter-club competitions produced contrasting outcomes on Sunday, as El-Kanemi Warriors enjoyed a dominant victory while Enugu Rangers were held to a frustrating draw in their respective first-round qualifying fixtures.

Federation Cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors made a massive statement in the CAF Confederation Cup, thrashing União Desportiva Internacional de Bissau (UDIB) of Guinea-Bissau 3-0 despite having to host the match away from home at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Following a tense, goalless first half, the Maiduguri-based side blew away their opponents with three unanswered second-half goals. Nnamdi Mejuobi led the charge, opening the scoring in the 52nd minute before doubling his tally from the penalty spot four minutes later. Dayo Wahab capped off the rout with a third goal, giving El-Kanemi a commanding advantage heading into next week's return fixture.

In the CAF Champions League, NPFL champions Enugu Rangers endured a much more difficult afternoon, drawing 1-1 with Beninese side AS Sobemap at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The "Flying Antelopes" took the lead through a clinical strike from Chidozie Iwundu in the 32nd minute. However, they failed to capitalise on their momentum, allowing Emmanuel Ali to equalize for the visitors in the 48th minute.

With the tie wide open, Rangers now face a tough task in the second leg, where they must secure an away win or a high-scoring draw to advance to the next round.

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