Nigeria: D'Tigress Crash Out of 2026 Fiba Women's World Cup

Nigeria's D'Tigress have been eliminated from the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany, after France's emphatic 95-69 victory over South Korea ended the African champions' hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

France's win secured Les Bleues' second victory in as many Group B matches, having earlier defeated Hungary. South Korea, meanwhile, had already strengthened its position with a crucial win over Nigeria.

The result means D'Tigress can no longer finish above either South Korea or Hungary, regardless of the outcome of their final group fixture against France.

Even a 100-point victory over France would not be enough to revive Nigeria's campaign, with the head-to-head rule applying if teams finish level on points.

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The early elimination comes as a major disappointment for D'Tigress, who entered the tournament with high expectations following their continued dominance of African women's basketball and growing stature on the global stage.

Under the tournament format, the four group winners advance directly to the quarter-finals, while teams finishing second and third enter a single-elimination play-in round for the remaining quarter-final places. Fourth-placed teams are eliminated at the group stage.

Nigeria's exit means the team will not participate in the qualification round and will instead face France in their final Group B match.

The setback also ends D'Tigress' hopes of matching or surpassing their best-ever World Cup finish. Nigeria reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 tournament in Tenerife, Spain, marking the team's strongest performance in the competition.

With qualification no longer at stake, D'Tigress will have pride to play for against France as they seek to produce a strong performance and bow out of the competition on a high.