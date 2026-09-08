Nigeria: U-20 W'cup - Falconets Open Campaign Against Spain

The Head Coach of Nigeria's U20 Women National Team, Falconets, Moses Aduku, has declared that his team will throw everything into Monday's opening match of Group F at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, against Spain at the Stadion Sosnowiec, Poland.

Nigeria, two-time runners-up of the global championship that began as an U-19 tournament in Canada in 2002, go up against the Spaniards from 5pm local time (4pm Nigeria time).

"We are looking forward to the match against Spain with high expectations. We are ready and set to go. Spain is a good side no doubt; let us not forget they are champions of the world at men's senior level.

"However, we will approach the game like a Cup final because we want to win. The three points will put us in good stead in our group phase campaign," Aduku said.

In 2010, the Falconets, against all odds, went all the way to the final, including enacting a famous penalty-shootout defeat of the United States of America in a dramatic semi- final in Augsburg.

A week later, after beating Colombia in the semi-finals, the Falconets lost by two goals to hosts Germany in Bielefeld. However, it was the first time an African team would go that far in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.