Nigeria: 2026 FCT FA Competition - Bwari, Jay One Emerge Champions

Bwari Area Council and Jay One FA on Saturday emerged champions of the 2026 FCT Football Association (FCT FA) Women's Inter-Area Council Tournament and Division One League respectively in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bwari defeated Kuje Area Council 1-0 in the final of the women's tournament played at the Area 3 Football Pitch, Abuja, to win the second edition of the competition.

In the third-place match, Kwali Area Council drew 1-1 with AMAC Area Council before winning 3-1 on penalties to secure the bronze medal.

The women's tournament, which commenced on August 21, featured female footballers from the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

The competition provided an opportunity for the players to showcase their talents and develop their skills.