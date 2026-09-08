Nigeria: GSTC Kwali Wins Science Competition, Gets N500,000 Prize

The Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), Kwali, has emerged overall winner of the Science Quiz and Debate Competition organised for secondary schools in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), winning a cash prize of N500,000.

Abuja Metro reports that the competition was organised by the wife of the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mrs Abigail Nuhu Daniel.

Government Secondary School (GSS), Bako, came second in the science quiz and received N300,000, while GSS Kwali placed third and received N200,000.

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In the debate competition, GSS Yangoji emerged first, ahead of GSS Piri, and received N400,000. Other participating schools also received cash prizes and educational materials.

Speaking during the grand finale held on Saturday at Kwali Town Hall, Mrs Abigail Nuhu Daniel said the initiative was designed to inspire students, promote critical thinking and encourage them to consider science and technology as viable career paths.

She expressed appreciation to her husband for supporting the programme, saying the competition would encourage students to pursue science-related courses in secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

She also used the occasion to officially launch a tree-planting initiative across Kwali Area Council, saying it was part of efforts to address environmental challenges and promote a healthier and more sustainable environment.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Nuhu Daniel Kwali, commended his wife for introducing the 2026 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He described the initiative as timely and impactful, noting that exposing children to science, technology and innovation would encourage them to pursue careers in science-related fields.

He further commended his wife for conceiving and driving the programme and assured her of his continued support.

The chairman also acknowledged the contributions of past administrations to education in Kwali, particularly that of former chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Daniel, whom he commended for his investment in education, including sponsoring students to study abroad.

While appreciating the organisers for an award presented to him in recognition of his support for education, Nuhu Daniel responded with a donation of N1 million towards sustaining the STEM initiative.

The event was attended by education stakeholders and dignitaries, including the Estu of Kwali, His Royal Highness Luka Ayedo Nizassan III; Secretary of the Local Education Authority (LEA), Mr Peter Leda; Dr Aliyu Bakka Kwali; Director-General of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO); and Mrs Balkisu Sani, M&E Tech, LEA Kwali.