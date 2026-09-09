Liberia: Former First Lady Nettie Blah 'Abandoned'

MONROVIA--Former Liberian First Lady Madam Nettie Blah is reportedly facing hardship due to the non-payment of her monthly pension entitlement, with concerned citizens now calling on the Boakai administration to intervene.

Madam Blah, widow of the late President Moses Zeh Blah, served as First Lady from 2003 to 2004. Under Liberian law and tradition, former First Ladies are entitled to benefits including a monthly stipend/pension after leaving office.

In statements shared with the media this week, several citizens and women's groups said Madam Blah has not received her pension for several months, leaving her without consistent government support.

"She dedicated her life to serving this country alongside President Blah. To see her abandoned in her old age is painful," said a spokesperson for a Monrovia-based civic group. "We are urging the government to extend helping hands to Mama Netty."

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The group described the situation as "embarrassing" for a country that prides itself on honoring its former leaders and their families.

The concerned citizens are asking the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in coordination with the Office of the President, to verify Madam Blah's status and ensure that all outstanding payments are made.

They also called for a clear, institutional policy to guarantee that benefits for former presidents, vice presidents, and first ladies are paid on time and not subject to political delays.

"Honoring our elders is not charity. It is a duty," one petitioner stated.

As of press time, the Ministry of Finance and the General Services Agency had not issued a public statement on the matter.

The appeal adds to growing public debate about the welfare of former officials and their families, particularly those from Liberia's transitional and post-conflict governments.

Many are now watching to see if the government will act swiftly to restore Madam Blah's benefits and prevent similar cases in the future.

Recall that former House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers identified with Mrs. Blah during a June 23, 2023 visit at her home and extended helping hand.

Mrs. Blah and extended his sincerest regards and expressed his desire to identify with her during this time.

The speaker said he believed it is crucial for everyone to come together, irrespective of their political affiliations, to understand and empathize with one another.

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He presented her a small token of appreciation along with some assorted food items for her upkeep during the rainy season.

In response the former first lady expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the token of appreciation presented to her by the speaker and the visit to her home, and said it was a delightful surprise, which truly brightened her day.

She thanked the former speaker for she termed his "thoughtfulness and kindness."

"It means a great deal to me that you took the time to choose to leave your busy schedules under this heavy rain to come to my house to identify with me. It reflects your understanding of humanity, and I am genuinely touched by your gesture".