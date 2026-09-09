Liberia: Chiefs in Maryland Alarm Over Rising Crime

MONROVIA-The Traditional Council of Chiefs in Maryland County has called for urgent and coordinated action to confront what stakeholders describe as a growing wave of burglary, armed robbery and other criminal activities across the county.

The call followed an emergency security meeting held at the Pleebo City Hall, bringing together traditional leaders, the joint security forces, members of the business community, citizens and local government officials.

The meeting was convened to assess the county's deteriorating security situation, review unresolved criminal incidents and identify practical measures to prevent crime from escalating into a more serious threat to residents and businesses.

Participants expressed particular concern over a series of burglaries targeting businesses, with several cases reportedly remaining unresolved and perpetrators yet to be identified or prosecuted.

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Among the incidents discussed was the recent armed robbery at the Central Office of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) in Maryland County. Stakeholders also recalled the burglary of a money exchange bureau in Pleebo nearly a year earlier, during which criminals reportedly escaped with money belonging to a businessman.

The incidents, participants said, have heightened concerns among residents and business operators about the safety of their lives, properties and investments.

Businessman Mr. Ammado Jallo and other business operators attending the meeting raised concerns that some communities may be providing shelter or protection to individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activities.

The business community urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious individuals and activities instead of shielding suspected offenders.

They warned that when communities refuse to cooperate with the police or protect people suspected of committing crimes, it becomes increasingly difficult for security forces to investigate cases and bring alleged perpetrators before the courts.

The participants stressed that community cooperation is particularly important in areas where police presence remains limited.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Isaac K. Suku, Commander of the Liberia National Police Pleebo Detachment, identified the rapid growth of Pleebo's population and the limited number of police officers assigned to the area as major challenges confronting effective policing.

Commander Suku said the increasing population has placed additional pressure on the local police detachment, making it difficult for officers to adequately respond to all security concerns across the city and surrounding communities.

He appealed to the government to increase the number of police officers assigned to Pleebo and provide the necessary logistical support to enable the police to respond more effectively to criminal activities.

The police commander also cautioned citizens against politicizing security matters or intimidating officers when they intervene in community disputes or investigate criminal cases.

Commander Suku further expressed concern about alleged harassment of members of the Community Watch Forum, who assist the police in maintaining law and order within communities.

He said some community members allegedly interfere with the work of community watch volunteers when they attempt to assist security officers in addressing suspected criminal activities.

Commander Suku cited statements allegedly made by some residents, including, "You are not taking my son from this community; who knows you?"

According to him, such attitudes undermine security operations and can embolden criminals by creating an environment in which law enforcement officers and community watch members are unable to effectively perform their duties.

He therefore called on residents to work with traditional leaders, community watch teams and the police to prevent crime and ensure that suspected offenders are handled through the proper legal process.

Following the concerns raised at the meeting, Pleebo City Mayor Hon. Larry G. Geekor, together with members of the Traditional Council of Chiefs, pledged to work with the Liberia National Police and engage relevant government authorities on measures aimed at strengthening security in Pleebo and other parts of Maryland County.

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They emphasized the need for stronger cooperation among communities, traditional leaders, local authorities, businesses and the security forces.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for residents to report suspected criminal activities, avoid protecting alleged offenders and support lawful security operations.

Stakeholders warned that without collective action, the continued rise in burglary, armed robbery and other crimes could pose a greater threat to the county's economic activities, businesses and the safety of residents.

The Traditional Council and other stakeholders said they remain committed to working with the security forces and government authorities to develop sustainable measures capable of restoring public confidence and strengthening security across Maryland County.