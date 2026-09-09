Lesotho: Authorities Must Investigate Reported Abduction and Assault of Journalist Kananelo Boloetse

8 September 2026
Amnesty International (London)

Responding to reports that journalist and human rights defender Kananelo Boloetse was abducted on 5 September from his home in Maseru, interrogated about his work, assaulted and threatened with death, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said:

"The reported abduction and brutal assault of Kananelo Boloetse is deeply alarming and raises serious concerns for the safety of journalists and human rights defenders in Lesotho.

The reported abduction and brutal assault of Kananelo Boloetse is deeply alarming and raises serious concerns for the safety of journalists and human rights defenders in Lesotho. Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa

"The Lesotho authorities must urgently take all necessary measures to guarantee Kananelo Boloetse's safety and protect him from further threats, intimidation or reprisals. They must also conduct a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation into his abduction, assault and the threats against his life. Any suspect must be brought to justice in fair proceedings.

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Journalists and human rights defenders must be able to carry out their work freely and safely. Violence, threats or intimidation against those exercising their right to freedom of expression should never be tolerated and must not go unpunished.Vongai Chikwanda

"Journalists and human rights defenders must be able to carry out their work freely and safely. Violence, threats or intimidation against those exercising their right to freedom of expression should never be tolerated and must not go unpunished."

Background

According to Newsday Media, Boloetse was abducted from his home in Katlehong, Maseru, on 5 September 2026 by three unidentified men. The organization said he was interrogated about his journalism and human rights work, assaulted, and later abandoned in Thaba-Bosiu, approximately 20-25 km east of Maseru.

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