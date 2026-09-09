Kenya: Four Arrested Over Alleged Harassment, Extortion of Foreigners in Nairobi

Nairobi — Police have arrested four Kenyans accused of harassing and extorting foreign nationals in Nairobi's Nyamakima area, in an intensifying crackdown on exploitation of immigrants amid heightened scrutiny of foreign traders.

The four suspects are being held at Nairobi Central Police Station as police investigate allegations that they targeted foreign nationals in the busy commercial area.

The arrests come a day after the government apologised to Burundian nationals over reports of harassment and mistreatment linked to confusion surrounding its crackdown on foreign traders operating without the required licences and documentation.

The latest operation signals a tougher security response to individuals allegedly taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the government's policy to extort or intimidate foreign nationals.

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Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud is expected to address the media on the arrests and the ongoing crackdown.

Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the four suspects or the amount of money they allegedly extorted from their victims.

The latest arrests in Nyamakima come as authorities also move against individuals accused of stoking ethnic hostility against foreign communities.

Earlier on Tuesday, DCI detectives arrested 32-year-old Kevin Odiwuor Otieno, alias Engineer Kevin, over remarks allegedly intended to incite hatred, hostility and violence against Burundian nationals.

The remarks were allegedly made during a Bunge la Mwananchi event at Jacaranda Grounds in Kayole and were later circulated widely on social media.

The suspect is expected to face a hate-speech charge under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The arrests also come against the backdrop of growing government efforts to distinguish between enforcement of immigration and business regulations and harassment of foreigners who are legally living and working in Kenya.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei on Monday visited the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi and apologised to the community over difficulties arising from the government's recent enforcement measures.

"On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I have come to convey our apologies to all of you because of the difficulties that have arisen recently," Sing'oei said.

Sing'oei said confusion over the government's directives had contributed to some Burundians being harassed or mistreated by members of the public.

"We are saying sorry because, recently, it was said that those engaged in small-scale businesses without licences would be required to leave Kenya," he said.

He assured the community that the government would increase security in areas with significant immigrant populations, including Bahati and Muthurwa.

The PS said the government's documentation exercise was intended to identify foreign nationals, establish their legal status and ensure they were protected.

"Our main objective is to understand how you are living and to ensure that all of you are properly documented,that we know where you live, that you are properly registered, that you have identification documents, and that your places of residence are known," he said.

"This is so that, from a security perspective, you can also be properly protected."

The government's intervention followed increased activity at the Burundian Embassy and nearby cyber cafés, where foreign nationals sought to regularise their documentation following uncertainty over their right to conduct certain businesses.

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The uncertainty followed President William Ruto's September 2 remarks that foreigners would not be permitted to engage in certain categories of businesses in Kenya.

"There are businesses that a foreigner will not be allowed to engage in here in Kenya," Ruto said, referring to proposed legislation before Parliament.

The remarks prompted concern among foreign traders, particularly those operating small businesses.

Sing'oei later clarified that Ruto's remarks had been taken out of context and assured foreigners with valid documentation that they remained protected under Kenyan law.

The government has maintained that foreigners operating businesses or working in Kenya must comply with immigration and licensing requirements, but those with valid documentation are entitled to legal protection.