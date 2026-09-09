Nigeria: Troops Foil Attacks, Rescue Kidnap Victims in Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 12 civilians during separate operations in Kaura Namoda and Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara State.

The operations were conducted as part of efforts to disrupt terrorist activities and protect civilians across the state.

In Kaura Namoda, troops responded to a distress call following the infiltration of terrorists into a residence at Tsohon Tasha.

The troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, forcing them to abandon six abducted civilians and flee across a nearby river.

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The rescued victims were subsequently evacuated and reunited with their families, according to a statement by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja.

In a separate operation in Tsafe LGA, troops monitoring activities along the Main Supply Route observed terrorists attempting to intercept a Sharon vehicle at Kwanoni Village.

The troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon the operation and retreat into the adjoining bush and the intervention also led to the rescue of six civilians.

Danja said the operations demonstrated the troops' commitment to protecting lives and property while disrupting terrorist activities and denying the criminals freedom of action within the Joint Operations Area.

He urged members of the public to continue providing security agencies with relevant information to support ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist elements from the area.