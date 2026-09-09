Nigeria: Eguavoen Appointed Interim Super Falcons Coach Ahead of 2028 Olympic Qualifiers

Former Super Eagles head coach Augustine "Cerezo" Eguavoen has been appointed to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons on a temporary basis as the search for a permanent manager continues.

His immediate assignment is navigating the 2028 Olympic Games second-round qualifying tie against Comoros this October.

Eguavoen brings top-tier experience to the role, having previously guided the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

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Joining the interim technical crew is Nasarawa Amazons head coach Christopher Danjuma, who recently led the Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf--who earned 68 caps and featured at the 2008 Beijing Olympics--also joins as an assistant coach, alongside veteran goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa.

The 10-time African champions will kick off their campaign against Comoros, who advanced after a staggering 30-0 aggregate win over Sudan.

Both legs of the fixture will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on October 9 and 13, 2026.

To secure one of Africa's two spots at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Nigeria must navigate four two-legged knockout rounds.

Should they beat Comoros, the Super Falcons will move on to the third round in early 2027 to face either Morocco or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Subsequent rounds are set for late 2027, where potential clashes against sides like Cameroon, South Africa, or Zambia loom in the final stretch.