Nigeria: UNICEF, Zamfara Collaborate to Enhance Water Sanitation

9 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Zamfara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have strengthened cooperation to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services across the state.

The Programme Manager of RUWATSAN, Dr. Abubakar Nasiru Galadima, announced this after receiving the Chief of the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Dr. Michael Juma, in his office.

He was accompanied by the UNICEF WASH Officer, Dr. Ebri Etang, and other members of the UNICEF team.

Dr. Galadima said the meeting has provided an opportunity for both organisations to have a fruitful and insightful discussion on ways to advance the WASH agenda across Zamfara State.

He said discussions focused on strengthening sustainable WASH systems, developing resilient infrastructure, improving operation and maintenance of WASH facilities, enhancing faecal sludge management, and strengthening water quality monitoring and surveillance.

He emphasised that the interventions were critical to accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6 SDG, which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Dr Galadima reaffirmed RUWATSAN's readiness to work closely with UNICEF and other development partners to promote sustainable and resilient WASH systems that will contribute to achieving improved public health and the wellbeing of communities across the state.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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